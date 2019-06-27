Nepal’s Honorary Consuls General and Consuls Express To Work Promote Nepal Abroad

Nepal’s Honorary Consuls General and Consuls Express To Work Promote Nepal Abroad

June 27, 2019, 9:13 p.m.

Prime Minister K.P. Shrma has appreciated their contributions made towards the cause of Nepal and Nepali people and urged them to focus their efforts on promoting Nepal as an attractive destination for tourism and foreign investment.

PM Oli said this while meeting collectively with Honorary Consuls General and Honorary Councils CG/HCs had a collective this morning

Organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a two-day 'Nepal Promotion Program for Honorary Consuls General/Consuls of Nepal' concluded today.

The Program was the first of its kind aimed at orienting Nepal's Honorary Consuls General/Consuls (HCG/HCs) abroad on different aspects of economic diplomacy including trade, investment, tourism and foreign employment.

The HCG/HCs had a collective call on the Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli this morning. In his keynote speech at the inaugural session of the Program yesterday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali shared with the participants the recent achievements made by Nepal in the areas of political and socio-economic development.

He advised the HCG/HCs to further promote Nepal's economic diplomacy in line with the national aspiration of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali' and the development priorities of the Government of Nepal.

honorary councel general.jpg

Delivering his remarks at the concluding session, Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi urged the HCG/HCs to continue promoting Nepal's development priorities in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nepali Missions abroad.

Over the last two days, various presentations were made by the experts from government and private sectors on the issues such as Nepal's foreign policy priorities, trade, investment and tourism potentials, foreign employment, protection of the interests of Nepali diasporas, and consular and visa services, among others.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs the participating HCG/HCs expressed their happiness on the opportunity to attend the program and exchanged views on better promoting Nepal's interests abroad.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Informs Nepal Before Opening Dhauliganga Hydroelectric Dam In Mahakali River
Jun 27, 2019
SEE's Results Are Here
Jun 27, 2019
80 Helicopters Fly Humla -Hilsa Route Everyday Carrying Indian Pilgrimages To Mansarovar
Jun 27, 2019
Minister Pun Stresses For Promotion Of Electric Vehicle In Nepal
Jun 27, 2019
Korean Ambassador To Nepal Inaugurated Health Posts In Nuwakot
Jun 27, 2019

More on News

SEE's Results Are Here By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 19 minutes ago
Korean Ambassador To Nepal Inaugurated Health Posts In Nuwakot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 29 minutes ago
SEE 2075/76 Results To Publish Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 44 minutes ago
1000 Students From Colleges Across Kathmandu To Participate In Walkathon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
External Forces Are Active To Overthrow The Government: Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Advisor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Bandha Called by Chand-Led CPN Paralyses The Life By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

India Informs Nepal Before Opening Dhauliganga Hydroelectric Dam In Mahakali River By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2019
80 Helicopters Fly Humla -Hilsa Route Everyday Carrying Indian Pilgrimages To Mansarovar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2019
Minister Pun Stresses For Promotion Of Electric Vehicle In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2019
A Photo From The Rio Grande Captures The Tragic End For Father And Daughter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2019
Cricket World Cup: Pakistan Beat New Zealand To Keep Semi-final Hopes Alive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2019
Egypt Beat DR Congo 2-0 To Move Into The Last 16 Of The Africa Cup of Nations. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75