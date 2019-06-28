Virat Kohli Breaks Tendulkar And Lara Record

Virat Kohli became the fastest to 20,000 international runs when he reached 37 during India's 6th match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup against West Indies in Manchester on Thursday. Kohli broke a long standing record held jointly by Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.

Virat Kohli made his debut for India in 2010 and over the last few years, he has been the best batsman across formats. Kohli is the fastest to 11,000 ODI runs and has 6613 including 25 hundreds in 77 Tests and 2263 runs in 67 T20Is.

Kohli reached the 20000-run mark in only his 417th innings - 131 in Tests, 223 in ODIs and 62 in T20Is. Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara took 453 innings to reach the milestone while Ricky Ponting got to 20000 international runs in 468 innings.

Overall, Virat Kohli became the 12th batsman and 3rd Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to reach 20,000 international runs.

While Tendulkar finished with 34,357 runs international runs, Dravid accumulated 24,208 runs in an illustrious international career.

Kohli also has 41 ODI hundreds, second only to Sachin Tendulkar's 49 hundreds in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli has been in phenomenal form since 2016. Earlier in 2019, Kohli swept the ICC awards winning the Cricketer of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year and ODI Cricketer of the Year.

In the 2019 World Cup, Virat Kohli has been in solid form. After falling cheaply against South Africa, he scored 82 against Australia, 77 against Pakistan and 67 against Afghanistan.

Courtesy: India Today