Virat Kohli Breaks Tendulkar And Lara Record

Virat Kohli Breaks Tendulkar And Lara Record

June 28, 2019, 8:32 a.m.

Virat Kohli became the fastest to 20,000 international runs when he reached 37 during India's 6th match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup against West Indies in Manchester on Thursday. Kohli broke a long standing record held jointly by Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.

Virat Kohli made his debut for India in 2010 and over the last few years, he has been the best batsman across formats. Kohli is the fastest to 11,000 ODI runs and has 6613 including 25 hundreds in 77 Tests and 2263 runs in 67 T20Is.

Kohli reached the 20000-run mark in only his 417th innings - 131 in Tests, 223 in ODIs and 62 in T20Is. Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara took 453 innings to reach the milestone while Ricky Ponting got to 20000 international runs in 468 innings.

Overall, Virat Kohli became the 12th batsman and 3rd Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to reach 20,000 international runs.

While Tendulkar finished with 34,357 runs international runs, Dravid accumulated 24,208 runs in an illustrious international career.

Kohli also has 41 ODI hundreds, second only to Sachin Tendulkar's 49 hundreds in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli has been in phenomenal form since 2016. Earlier in 2019, Kohli swept the ICC awards winning the Cricketer of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year and ODI Cricketer of the Year.

In the 2019 World Cup, Virat Kohli has been in solid form. After falling cheaply against South Africa, he scored 82 against Australia, 77 against Pakistan and 67 against Afghanistan.

Courtesy: India Today

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Establishment Of SAARC Food Bank And Seed Bank A Major Achievement
Jun 28, 2019
Police Arrests Noodel Attack Perpetrator
Jun 28, 2019
Nepal Government Annuls Nepali Citizenship Of Five Indians
Jun 28, 2019
Brazil Beat Paraguay On Penalties To reach Copa Semi-final
Jun 28, 2019
Rain Likely To Occur Some Places
Jun 28, 2019

More on Sports

Brazil Beat Paraguay On Penalties To reach Copa Semi-final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
Women’s World Cup: England Reaches Semifinals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
Cricket World Cup: India Beat West Indies By 125 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
Cricket World Cup: Pakistan Beat New Zealand To Keep Semi-final Hopes Alive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Egypt Beat DR Congo 2-0 To Move Into The Last 16 Of The Africa Cup of Nations. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Donald Trump Tells US Women's Co-captain To 'Respect Flag' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Establishment Of SAARC Food Bank And Seed Bank A Major Achievement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2019
Police Arrests Noodel Attack Perpetrator By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2019
Nepal Government Annuls Nepali Citizenship Of Five Indians By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2019
Rain Likely To Occur Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2019
Former Chief Secretary Balraram Singh Malla Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2019
PRABAL SUMSHER RANA Demise Of A Diplomat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75