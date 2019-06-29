Nepal Follows Neutral Policy: PM Oli

Nepal Follows Neutral Policy: PM Oli

June 29, 2019, 3:49 p.m.

“We do not hug one and place other in distance. We are following neutral foreign policy safeguarding sovereignty of the country,” said Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, delivering a key note address at the National Dialogue on Foreign Policy in Kathmandu this morning.

For the last many years, Nepal has been following non-aligned foreign policy on the basis of Panchasila and non-interference on each other’s soverignty. However, Prime Minister Oli used the terminology of neutrality in a public function.

Prime Minister Oli said despite claiming to have a good relation with neighboring Indi, there continue frictions between the both countries. He also said that efforts are underway to end disputes.

He said that there need to consensus among all the major political parties on foreign policy. “All political parties need to come together to have common agenda on foreign policy,” said Oli inaugurating.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali outlining the orientation and priorities of Nepal's foreign policy and diplomacy at the National Dialogue on Foreign Policy..

Minister Gyawali also facilitated a Session on 'Changing Geopolitics: Neighborhood and Major Powers. Participated by various ministers, leaders of political parties and intellectuals, several were presented in one day discourse.

D-NqUoMUIAE-V8t.jpg

D-NqWQgU0AAw5j0.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Queer Youth Group Organizes Pride Parade
Jun 29, 2019
Removing Nepal From EASA List Will Be Priority: CAAN’s DG Pokharel
Jun 29, 2019
Generally Cloudy and Rain In Some Places of Eastern And Central Region
Jun 29, 2019
Argentina To Face Host Brazil In Copa America Semi-final
Jun 29, 2019
Cricket World Cup: Sri Lanka's Semi-final Hopes Dented by South Africa
Jun 29, 2019

More on News

Queer Youth Group Organizes Pride Parade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
SAARC Agriculture Ministers Meeting Held In Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Establishment Of SAARC Food Bank And Seed Bank A Major Achievement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Government Annuls Nepali Citizenship Of Five Indians By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
SEE Results 2076: Private Schools Maintain Lead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Nepal’s Honorary Consuls General and Consuls Express To Work Promote Nepal Abroad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago

The Latest

Langtang Region Revives From Earthquake Destruction By Sabine Pretsch Jun 29, 2019
Removing Nepal From EASA List Will Be Priority: CAAN’s DG Pokharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2019
Betrayal Of National Interest: NEA Killing Dudh-Kosi Irrigation Potential By Dr. A.B. Thapa Jun 29, 2019
Lessons From The Guthi Movement 2019 By Dipak Gyawali Jun 29, 2019
Generally Cloudy and Rain In Some Places of Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2019
Argentina To Face Host Brazil In Copa America Semi-final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75