Everest Bank’s Customers Get Discount Of 7% at Nepal Mediciti Hospital

Everest Bank’s Customers Get Discount Of 7% at Nepal Mediciti Hospital

July 2, 2019, 7:50 p.m.

Everest Bank Limited has tied up with Nepal Mediciti Hospital for providing discounts/special packages to Everest bank’s customers. Located at Bhaisepati, Lalitpur, Nepal Mediciti Hospital combines the finest medical minds and advanced technology to provide holistic treatment within a Multi-Disciplinary Framework. Nepal Mediciti aspires to evolve as the health-care destination of choice in South Asia.

As per the MOU signed the customers will get 7% discount on bill excluding Drug, Disposable, Implants, OPD Consultations & Packages to the VISA Debit Card Holders, where the clients is acknowledged to swipe their VISA Debit Card for the avail of the said offers. Everest Bank has always focused on customer’s benefit & satisfaction with its theme ‘Service with Smile’.

EBL presently has Customer Base of over 10 Lacs, one of the highest in the industry. Further, the Bank recently adjudged as best rated bank among commercial banks under CAMELS rating. Presently the Bank is rendering professionalized & efficient banking services through its widest domestic network of 94 branches, 28 Revenue Collection Counters, 119 ATMs and also through its widest global network.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Distinguished Toastmaster Ranjit Acharya has been Elected in Top 3 Leadership Position of District 41
Jul 02, 2019
Nepal Emits Negligible Carbon, Bearing Higher Price: Minister Gyawali
Jul 02, 2019
Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister Visits Nepal
Jul 02, 2019
Sajha To Operate Electric Buses In Kathmandu
Jul 02, 2019
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Supports Nepal Child Protection Home
Jul 02, 2019

More on Economy

Nepal's CG Group Ties Up With Huawei To Launch 4G Services By Reuters 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
Small Enterprises Provide Employment To 3.2 Million People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 26 minutes ago
Premier Insurance Partners With Khalti For Digital Payment Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
OnePlus 7 Pro Launches In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Everest Bank’s Customers Gets Discount of 10% At CP Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Dhangadhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
NIBL’s Acquisition Of Jebil Finance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Distinguished Toastmaster Ranjit Acharya has been Elected in Top 3 Leadership Position of District 41 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2019
Nepal Emits Negligible Carbon, Bearing Higher Price: Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2019
Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister Visits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2019
Sajha To Operate Electric Buses In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2019
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Supports Nepal Child Protection Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2019
Gautam Buddha Internaional Airport Close To Completion By A Correspondent Jul 02, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75