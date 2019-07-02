Everest Bank’s Customers Get Discount Of 7% at Nepal Mediciti Hospital

Everest Bank Limited has tied up with Nepal Mediciti Hospital for providing discounts/special packages to Everest bank’s customers. Located at Bhaisepati, Lalitpur, Nepal Mediciti Hospital combines the finest medical minds and advanced technology to provide holistic treatment within a Multi-Disciplinary Framework. Nepal Mediciti aspires to evolve as the health-care destination of choice in South Asia.

As per the MOU signed the customers will get 7% discount on bill excluding Drug, Disposable, Implants, OPD Consultations & Packages to the VISA Debit Card Holders, where the clients is acknowledged to swipe their VISA Debit Card for the avail of the said offers. Everest Bank has always focused on customer’s benefit & satisfaction with its theme ‘Service with Smile’.

EBL presently has Customer Base of over 10 Lacs, one of the highest in the industry. Further, the Bank recently adjudged as best rated bank among commercial banks under CAMELS rating. Presently the Bank is rendering professionalized & efficient banking services through its widest domestic network of 94 branches, 28 Revenue Collection Counters, 119 ATMs and also through its widest global network.