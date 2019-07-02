Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Supports Nepal Child Protection Home

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Supports Nepal Child Protection Home

July 2, 2019, 10:35 a.m.

Caring for our communities is core to our purpose. Every April, Hyatt hotels around the world come together to make a positive impact in our communities. This year, the Global Month of Community Service was scheduled for the month of June.

With activities both large and small, our colleagues volunteer their time to impact the issues that are most important where they live and work, in line with four Hyatt Thrive pillars: Education and Career Readiness, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Wellness and Economic Development and Investment.

According to a press release issued by Mohini Shrestha, Marketing Communications Manager, to celebrate the NINTH Global Month of Community Service, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu extended its voluntarily work to Child Protection Home, situated in Siphal, a nongovernmental organization committed to improving the lives of children in Nepal and helping them succeed. The organization was established in 1964 as a not-for-profit organization and has developed into one of the most extensive childcare and development programs offered throughout the Himalayan Kingdom.

NCO focuses on childcare and education for orphaned, abandoned and conflict affected children; rehabilitation of dependent children of prisoners; promotion of children’s rights; national and international adoption of children; educational support to children from low-income families; and strengthening the capacity of its nationwide network, A team of 40 associates completed 320 volunteer hours, while the hotel supported this initiative by providing various supplies to 107 students including 43 pillow covers and mattress covers, painting of ceilings, rooms, corridors , bunk beds and stairs along with cleaning of the area.

