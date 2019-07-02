Minister Gyawali Addresses Informal Gathering Of World Economic Leaders

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali stressed the need for international cooperation and collaboration for promotion of fair, transparent and rules-based global order in his remarks at the ‘Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders’ (IGWEL) organized this afternoon during the 13th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, People’s Republic of China.

Minister Gyawali said that equitable distribution of means, resources and opportunities among all countries was essential as he addressed the IGWEL’s theme of ‘Finding a New Footing for the Global Economy.’

Later in the afternoon, he participated in the session on ‘Shaping the G20 Agenda for 2020.’ Speaking on the occasion, he underlined the importance of adequate representation of the voices of the least developed countries like Nepal in the G20 forums. Proper attention to the needs and concerns pertaining to trade capacity building, access to finance, technology transfer, and safe, orderly and dignified labour migration is critical to address the development aspirations of the LDCs, he said.

In the evening, he interacted with Nepali community in Dalian. He urged them to better utilize their knowledge and skills they have acquired in China to contribute to the development efforts back home.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal Beijing Pradeep Kumar Gyawali was accompanied by Ambassador Leela Mani Paudyal and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.