Nepal Emits Negligible Carbon, Bearing Higher Price: Minister Gyawali

Nepal Emits Negligible Carbon, Bearing Higher Price: Minister Gyawali

July 2, 2019, 7:46 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali underscored the need for an enhanced level of international cooperation in tackling the adverse impacts of climate change.

Addressing the session on ‘Climate Change: The Next Financial Crisis?’ during the 13thWorld Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions being held in Dalian, People’s Republic of China, he highlighted the important contributions of Nepal's mountains, rivers and forests in maintaining the ecological system, and said that Nepal’s carbon emission is negligible but the ‘brunt’ we have been bearing is disproportionate.

“It is in this light that climate justice must be promoted and that access to technology must be made easy and affordable”, he said.

Minister Gyawali also attended the opening plenary, which featured addresses by Li Keqiang, the Premier of China, and Professor Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum.

In the afternoon, Minister Gyawali participated, as a panelist, in the session on ‘Geopolitical Shifts’. While referring to rising geopolitical complexities and uncertainties, he underscored the need for promoting greater mutual trust and understanding among nations, as well as deeper levels of co-operation and collaborative efforts, for ensuring sustainable world peace.

He stated that as problems confronting the world are increasingly broader and deeper both in their scope and magnitude, a rules-based international order- not ‘deals-based relations' was crucial in sustaining and nurturing global peace, harmony and co-operation.

On the margins of the Annual Meeting, Gyawali held a meeting with WEF President Borge Brende. Ways to enhance further cooperation between Nepal and World Economic Forum, especially in the areas of research and capacity building, were discussed in the meeting.

In all his engagements, Minister Gyawali was accompanied by Ambassador Leela Mani Paudyal and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Distinguished Toastmaster Ranjit Acharya has been Elected in Top 3 Leadership Position of District 41
Jul 02, 2019
Everest Bank’s Customers Get Discount Of 7% at Nepal Mediciti Hospital
Jul 02, 2019
Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister Visits Nepal
Jul 02, 2019
Sajha To Operate Electric Buses In Kathmandu
Jul 02, 2019
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Supports Nepal Child Protection Home
Jul 02, 2019

More on News

Distinguished Toastmaster Ranjit Acharya has been Elected in Top 3 Leadership Position of District 41 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister Visits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 7 minutes ago
Sajha To Operate Electric Buses In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 24 minutes ago
New Pesticides Bill Regulates Excessive Use Of Pesticides In Nepal: Experts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 8 minutes ago
Minister Gyawali Addresses Informal Gathering Of World Economic Leaders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 35 minutes ago
Teach For Nepal Walkathon Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Everest Bank’s Customers Get Discount Of 7% at Nepal Mediciti Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2019
Nepal's CG Group Ties Up With Huawei To Launch 4G Services By Reuters Jul 02, 2019
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Supports Nepal Child Protection Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2019
Gautam Buddha Internaional Airport Close To Completion By A Correspondent Jul 02, 2019
Monsoon: July To Start On A Better Note, Good Rains Are Foreseen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2019
Small Enterprises Provide Employment To 3.2 Million People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75