Sajha To Operate Electric Buses In Kathmandu

July 2, 2019, 2:32 p.m.

As the the government in Province 3 and the two metropolises Kathmandu and Lalitpur agreed to provide financial support to purchase electric buses, it paves the way for Sajha Yatayat to operative electric buses in Kathmandu

Mayor Bidhya Sundar Shakya of Kathmandu and his counterpart from Lalitpur Charibabu Maharjan and Sajha Yatayat Chairperson Kanakmani Dixit signed the deal. Chief Minister Dormani Poudel and provincial minister for financial affairs and plan Kailash Prasad Dhungel were present on the occasion.

The provincial government handed a cheque of 300 million rupees to Dixit to purchase the required vehicles.

Kathmandu and Lalitpur metropolis will provide Rs 100 million and 25 million rupees to the cooperative for vehicle procurement. Sajha itself will invest 25 million rupees in the project. Sajha will buy 30 electric vehicles by spending 450 million rupees.

During the program, the two metropolis handed over 20 euro-4 vehicles to Sajha. The buses have started operating on different routes in the valley.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

