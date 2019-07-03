Nepal's Kanchan Amatya Win Diana Memorial Award

Champion for Women's Economic Empowerment and founder of youth-led social enterprise, Nepal's Kanchan Amatya win the prestigious Diana Memorial Award for her endless social and humanitarian work.

Amatya becomes the first Nepali to win the award. Established in the memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, after her death in 1997 AD, the award has been honoring young people who are actively involved in humanitarian efforts.

The award is supported by the members of the British royal family, Diana’s two sons — the Duke of Cambridge Prince William and the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry.

Kanchan’s entry on the Diana Award 2019 Roll of Honor describes her as “ a passionate anti-poverty activist, women’s rights advocate and social entrepreneur.” Amatya has been serving as a UN Women’s Global Champion for Women’s Economic Empowerment and is the founder of youth-led social enterprise, Sustainable Fish Farming Initiative, which works with rural farmers to combat extreme hunger and poverty.

She has previously coordinated efforts with World Bank, United Nations and co-led the Youth Assembly at the United Nations’ Resolution Committee working extensively with youths, grassroots advocates, survivors of gender-based violence across South Asia.

While receiving the award, Amatya said that her commitment to inspire and mobilize the new generation of Nepali youths to serve their community will continue and she aspires in creating a world where nobody is uneducated or goes hungry, even for a single day.

Amatya was presented with the distinction on the occasion of late Princess Diana’s 58th Birthday.

Eighty five inspirational children and teens presented with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts

As a Diana Award holder, she is also presented with an invitation to Althorp House, Princess Diana’s childhood home. These invitations are gifted to Diana Award Holders in kind by Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, in recognition of their continuation of Diana’s legacy.

”The “exceptional young people have demonstrated their ability to inspire and mobilize their own generation to service their communities through campaigning, volunteering, fundraising, tackling bullying or overcoming extreme life challenges.” The chief executive of the Diana award Tessy Ojo says, “We know by receiving this honor they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens.”

Photo Courtesy: The Diana Award