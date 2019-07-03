Nepal's Kanchan Amatya Win Diana Memorial Award

Nepal's Kanchan Amatya Win Diana Memorial Award

July 3, 2019, 2:57 p.m.

Champion for Women's Economic Empowerment and founder of youth-led social enterprise, Nepal's Kanchan Amatya win the prestigious Diana Memorial Award for her endless social and humanitarian work.

Amatya becomes the first Nepali to win the award. Established in the memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, after her death in 1997 AD, the award has been honoring young people who are actively involved in humanitarian efforts.

The award is supported by the members of the British royal family, Diana’s two sons — the Duke of Cambridge Prince William and the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry.

Kanchan’s entry on the Diana Award 2019 Roll of Honor describes her as “ a passionate anti-poverty activist, women’s rights advocate and social entrepreneur.” Amatya has been serving as a UN Women’s Global Champion for Women’s Economic Empowerment and is the founder of youth-led social enterprise, Sustainable Fish Farming Initiative, which works with rural farmers to combat extreme hunger and poverty.

She has previously coordinated efforts with World Bank, United Nations and co-led the Youth Assembly at the United Nations’ Resolution Committee working extensively with youths, grassroots advocates, survivors of gender-based violence across South Asia.

While receiving the award, Amatya said that her commitment to inspire and mobilize the new generation of Nepali youths to serve their community will continue and she aspires in creating a world where nobody is uneducated or goes hungry, even for a single day.

Amatya was presented with the distinction on the occasion of late Princess Diana’s 58th Birthday.

Eighty five inspirational children and teens presented with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.

As a Diana Award holder, she is also presented with an invitation to Althorp House, Princess Diana’s childhood home. These invitations are gifted to Diana Award Holders in kind by Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, in recognition of their continuation of Diana’s legacy.

”The “exceptional young people have demonstrated their ability to inspire and mobilize their own generation to service their communities through campaigning, volunteering, fundraising, tackling bullying or overcoming extreme life challenges.” The chief executive of the Diana award Tessy Ojo says, “We know by receiving this honor they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens.”

Photo Courtesy: The Diana Award

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Minister For Affairs Gyawali Exchange Views With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
Jul 03, 2019
Brazil Beat Argentina, Through To Copa America Final
Jul 03, 2019
Solar Eclipse 2019 Today, Nepali To Miss The Extravaganza
Jul 03, 2019
Dalai Lama Apologizes For His Remarks On Female Successor
Jul 03, 2019
Nepal Puts Curbs On Vegetables And Fruit Imports From India, Prices Go Up
Jul 03, 2019

More on News

Minister For Affairs Gyawali Exchange Views With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Solar Eclipse 2019 Today, Nepali To Miss The Extravaganza By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 32 minutes ago
Nepal Puts Curbs On Vegetables And Fruit Imports From India, Prices Go Up By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 38 minutes ago
Distinguished Toastmaster Ranjit Acharya has been Elected in Top 3 Leadership Position of District 41 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Emits Negligible Carbon, Bearing Higher Price: Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister Visits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Brazil Beat Argentina, Through To Copa America Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2019
Dalai Lama Apologizes For His Remarks On Female Successor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2019
Women's World Cup : USA Beat England To Reach Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2019
Cricket World Cup: India Enters Semi-final Defeating Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2019
Everest Bank’s Customers Get Discount Of 7% at Nepal Mediciti Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2019
Nepal's CG Group Ties Up With Huawei To Launch 4G Services By Reuters Jul 02, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75