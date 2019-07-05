"IIFA Has Not Announced Nepal As The Country Of Hosting Its 20th Edition"

International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has not announced Nepal as the country of hosting its 20th ediction. Nepal is one amogn several destinations in the fray to host IIFA 2019.

In its press release issued from Mumbai in the interest of IIFA fans, stakeholders and bidding countries, the organisation commitee said fans, media and stakeholders of IIFA are advised not to believe the rumours or statements about Nepal having been chosen as the destination for the next IIFA.

"While IIFA respects the passion and wishes of its fans in Nepal and the country’s government and Tourism board, IIFA’s management team continues to deliberate, consider and weigh its options; IIFA fans are advised not to make any travel plans at this point," said a press release.

"Recognized as a major international event and one that brings people together, IIFA- the International Indian Film Academy Awards, Indian cinema’s biggest and grandest annual global celebration is in an advanced mode finalizing the destination of the next IIFA, which has had fans guessing about the destination and country," said press relase.

"IIFA provides host destinations several benefits which range from a $200m media campaign that raises the profile of the host destination; tourism boost that varies from 35-50% increase; improvement of tourism yield through introduction to higher value tourists; business investment in the host destination; training and education of young students in event management; influx of film and television productions; improved distribution for host nation’s films in India as well as joint productions being initiated between Indian film makers and producer/directors from the host destination; at least 35% increase in visitors and spending in the host nation’s economy. This is in addition to $35m in immediate spend in the economy through event spending and IIFA visitors through tourism, retail, travel, etc. triggered in the host nation’s economy," says press release.

Looking at the compelling benefits, several countries and destinations are always interested in hosting the IIFAs. Over the last 19 years over 14 unique cities, 12 different countries and 4 continents have had the privilege of hosting the glamour-studded IIFA which is rich in business opportunities. In its 20th year, IIFA remains the most sought-after annual event by tourism and economic policy makers to boost their economies.

Keeping this in mind several countries and picturesque destinations are in the consideration set. While there have been several unconfirmed stories coming from Nepal about the Himalayan nation being the chosen one, the IIFA management would like to confirm that while Nepal is one of the destinations being considered, no final decision has been taken so far.

Wiz Andre Timmins, Director- Wizcraft International, the producers and creators of the IIFA movement said, “Over the years, IIFA has established multiple tangible and intangible benefits along with tremendous positive impact for the host destinations including tourism increase, business & trade, short & long term economic impact, destination marketing and film shooting commitments to name a few.

As a result of the positive achievements and results in previous destinations, countries bid for IIFA and we receive invitations to explore global cities for consideration every year. Nepal was just one of countries bidding for IIFA in 2019 and IIFA had not yet confirmed Nepal as the host for our 20th Edition.

"IIFA is not responsible and has not been involved in any of the recent media activity relating to Nepal and does not endorse any event details provided. Any speculation being made by media has been as a result of Nepal Tourism board and KMC going ahead without due authority and permission to speak about our global brand-IIFA coming to Nepal on their own accord. This has been in spite of IIFA brand regulations barring them to speak publicly about the discussions until the bid submission made by them is reviewed, assessed and formally accepted by IIFA with legal contracts being exchanged. In lieu of the recent of events, since IIFA had not confirmed Nepal as the official host destination we will be taking a legal stance on this matter.”

IIFA as India’s biggest, most extravagant and spectacular global celebration of cinema, sees a conglomeration of Indian and international film stars, cinema fans, global media, respected business leaders and government dignitaries descend upon a new and exciting host destination every year to recognise, celebrate and enhance the film industry, create cultural exchange and conduct business & trade using the universal language of cinema and entertainment as a platform.

About IIFA

Conceptualized and produced by Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and supported by the key members of the Indian film fraternity, IIFA is the most appreciated South Asian film academy and a global platform that gives the Indian film fraternity an opportunity to connect with their counterparts and reach audiences in international territories. The alliances made via the platform of IIFA provide huge benefits and gain to the host nation and an equally important objective of this prestigious brand is to build bridges between the people and the businesses in the host country. The aim is to establish a system of mutual benefit for both India as well as the host destinations by boosting tourism, economic development, trade, culture, cross-border investments and film co-productions.

Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd promotes the IIFA Weekend & Awards globally each year and explore new, exciting and picturesque destinations, thereby building bridges between the communities of the world. www.iifa.com

About Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Wizcraft International Entertainment, India’s leading media and Entertainment Company, is dedicated to showcasing its expertise on the world stage. Having conceptualized some of the grandest events globally including the 50 Years of Indian Independence, the 30 Years of Mauritian Independence, the 10 years of the South African Freedom Struggle, the Commonwealth Games Opening and Closing ceremonies in Delhi as well as the Handover ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, & the prestigious International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards & Weekend for 15 years in over 12 countries, Wizcraft has contributed towards brand building for India across the world. It has pioneered and developed India’s biggest entertainment brand IIFA which has taken Indian Cinema and culture to the world. The growth story of the company reflects the evolution of the Indian event management & entertainment industry itself. Driven by its vision “Believe in the power of your dreams” the company is committed to quality and innovation, while setting its sights on greater peaks of achievement.