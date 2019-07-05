Nepal’s Communist Government Withdraws A Decision to Test Vegetables and Fruits Imported From India

With the scarcity of vegetables at the market and concern express by Government of India over disruption of entry of Indian fruits and vegetables to Nepal, Nepal’s communist government has withdrawn the decision to test the vegetables and fruits before entering to Nepal.

As a member of World Trade Organization, Nepal’s unilateral decision is also against the WTO regime. “Nepal should not have taken such a major steps without adequate preparations and without informing other countries,” said a former Commerce secretary. “The decision was also against WTO regime.”

Implemented without establishing adequate pesticide test lab in custom points, hundreds of tons of vegetables and fruits headed to Nepal were decayed at border points.

Angry exporters and truck drivers had thrown the vegetables and fruits at the road at border in a protest. Indian government express concerns over Nepal’s unilateral decision.

Realizing the lack of well-equipped modern test labs, the government decided to withdraw the decision to quarantine test and examine pesticide residue to be done at the customs point while importing fruits and vegetables.

As per the government notice in the Gazette published on June 17, Nepal government abruptly and unilaterally decided to conduct a test of the vegetables and fruits.

Photo courtesy To Deshsanchar.com