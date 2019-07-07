Rains Is Likely Over Most Parts Of Nepal In Coming Three Days

Rains Is Likely Over Most Parts Of Nepal In Coming Three Days

July 7, 2019, 8:39 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division forecasts that there will be generally to mostly cloudy condition is likely over most of the country. Rain/Thundershower is possible at many places of the western region and rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central hilly regions, chances of moderate to heavy rainfall at one or two places of the central and western hilly regions.

Remaining inactive for few days, monsoon is active again all over Nepal. In its three day forecasting for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Meteorological Forecasting Division announced that there will be heavy to moderate rain all over Nepal in coming three days.

Nepal sees moderate to heavy rains for last few days now. The reason for these rains can be attributed to a Cyclonic Circulation and also humid southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal are increasing moisture over Nepal. The intensity of the ongoing rains is expected to increase gradually under the influence of these systems.

Skymet forecasts heavy to very heavy rains over parts of Neapl in the next 3days. It is expected that these moderate to heavy showers might continue for at least the next one week.

