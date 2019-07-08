Announcing Pesticide Test Without Adequate Capacity Was Mistake: Minister Yadav

July 8, 2019, 3:29 p.m.

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supply Matrika Yadav said that implementing pesticide testing in the border areas was like announcement of blockade for ourselves.

Replying the queries in the National Assembly, Minister Yadav said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock does not have capacity to test the vegetables imported from India.

He was expressing anger over agriculture minister Chakra Pani Khanal's statement that the the decision of suspending border quarantine was the results of weakness of Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

However, Minister Yadav confessed that the decision was taken without evaluating the capacity of Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and pesticide test. Minister Yadav has said that the decision was withdrawn by the government on his own not a pressure from foreign power.

