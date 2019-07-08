COAS General Thapa Leaves For U.S Visit

The Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa left for the United States of America on a four-day official visit on July 8. COAS General Thapa is Visiting United States to Attend various program organized by United Nation in New York. he will atend first Women, Peace and Security (WPS) CHODS Network Meeting and Chiefs of Defence Conference .

After this visit, he will pay visit to the United States of America.During his visit, he will meet US Armed Forces Vice Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff and DoD

Nepal Army Chief General Thapa is visiting at the invitation of United Nation.

During the trip, Thapa would be having meetings with high-level UN Officials. According to the NA Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Army Chief would attend various briefings and programs including a program at UN Headquarter organized by British Armed force on fist women Peace and security network meeting on July 10.

CoAS Thapa would also call on high-ranking army officials including third security chiefs meeting July 11. He is leading four member teams.