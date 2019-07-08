Dhakal Presented The Letters of Credence to UAE Vice President

Dhakal Presented The Letters of Credence to UAE Vice President

July 8, 2019, 12:13 p.m.

Krishna Prasad Dhakal presented to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Dubai the Letters of Credence as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Nepal to the United Arab Emirates amidst a special ceremony held at the New Presidential Palace, Abu Dhabi.

On the occasion, ambassador Dhakal conveyed the greetings and best wishes from President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his good health and happiness as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the United Arab Emirates.

During the presentation of the Letters of Credence, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed Dhakal as the Ambassador of Nepal to the United Arab Emirates and wished him for a successful tenure while ambassador Dhakal expressed his commitment to further the exemplary bilateral relations between the two countries to a new height during his tenure as the Ambassador of Nepal to the United Arab Emirates.

VVI Credential Photo.jpeg

According to a press relese issued by Embassy of Nepal, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Ambassador Dhakal was accompanied by his spouse Ms. Januka Dhakal and Mrs. Bishnu Kumari Adhikari Second Secretary from the Embassy on this auspicious occasion.

