Coco Gauff Loses At Wimbledon

July 9, 2019, 6:50 a.m.

Fifteen-year-old Cori "Coco" Gauff historic Wimbledon concluded on "Manic Monday.

Indeed the world fell in love with the precocious American and that continued even in a 6-3 6-3 defeat to Simona Halep on the same court where her transformative fortnight began with a victory over one of her tennis idols, Venus Williams.

"I really did feel like I was probably playing in New York somewhere," Gauff told reporters. "It was really surprising because you don't really expect this kind of support when you're in another country."

TV figures from host broadcaster BBC showed that her nail biting win over Polona Hercog in the third round drew the highest peak Wimbledon audience in Britain of the first five days. In house she was cheered on by the throngs occupying the green Henman Hill.

And back home in Delray Beach, dad Corey's bar was packed with locals who watched her become the youngest winner at Wimbledon since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.

Source: Agencies

