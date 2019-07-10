Everest Bank Conducts Financial Literacy Program

July 10, 2019, 2:50 p.m.

Everest Bank has been undertaking different welfare activities to provide Financial Literacy to the underprivileged people of the country as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. In this endeavor, the bank has recently collaborated with FINLET Nepal to conduct Financial Literacy classes in ten schools of Dharan, Sunsari.

FINLLET Nepal will support Everest bank in its Financial Literacy initiative. A specially designed five months long Financial Literacy program called School Book, which gives children & their parents a better understanding of financial matters by teaching them the principles of money management, saving & spending, financial planning and investment, will be conducted. FINLET has been working in various part of Nepal organizing Financial Education programs.

Everest Bank has always focused on customer’s benefit & satisfaction with its theme ‘Service with Smile’. EBL has always been conscious of its social responsibilities and as a part of its CSR activities, has been organizing various programs for the benefit of the people at large.

