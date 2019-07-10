Rains To Occur Throughout Nepal

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, rain to occur at many places in the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the country.

The month of June was not a good one for Nepal in terms of rainfall. However, from the past few days, intermittent rain and thundershowers are being witnessed in Nepal with few moderate to heavy spells.

In the past 24 hours, Nepalgunj has recorded 164 mm of rain with Dhankuta 71 mm, Dang 41.5, Birendrangar 52.7, Dhangadhi 33.7, Simara 23.7 and Bhairawa 47.2.

From July 1 till date, Nepal has recorded a good rain. According to meteorologists, rainfall activity is going to increase gradually in Nepal in the next 48 hours. A low pressure is shifting towards the foothills and increase activity in the region.

According to India’s weather channel skymetweather, the southern part Nepal will be mainly affected with heavy to very heavy rains.