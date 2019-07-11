Lalitpur District Court Convicted Arthik Dainik For Publishing Fake And Hate News Against Chaudhary Group

July 11, 2019, 12:38 p.m.

Lalitpur District Court has convicted editor, reporter of Arthik Dainik and manager of Chahana publication and fine Rs.20,000.00 each for disseminating false news against Chaudhary Group generating hatred in public.

The court in its verdict convicted editor Pralhad Rijal, Board of director of Chahana Publication Private Ltd Ram Prasad Pudashaini and reporter Roshan Karki on this charge.

Chaudhary Group of Company filed a petition in Lalitpur District Court against Arthik Dainik and Chahana Publication for disseminating false, exaggerated and baseless news to generate hate in public against the group.

Lalitpur District Court has issued the verdict under a clause 307 sub clause 1(2) of Civil Code 2074. District Court convicted three under a petition filed by Chaudhary Group.

The court convicted Rijal, Pudashaini and Karki for publishing numbers of news with false and slander headlines like Government unable to collect tax evaded money from CG Group, CG group involved in financial crime, Chaudhary Pressed the government to transfer 12 Bighas of NOC's land, public land encroachment influencing government employees.

The court also convicted the paper for intentionally using photo graphs of family members of Chaudhary Group not to inform people but to disseminate the false information to create hatred aiming for character assassination.

After series of publication of false and fake news, Chaudhary Group field a petition in the court against the Arthik Dainik and its management demanding legal remedy.

