Bagmati River Has Crossed The Danger Level, Flood Warning For Kathmandu Valley

Bagmati River Has Crossed The Danger Level, Flood Warning For Coming 24 Hours Including In Kathmandu Valley

July 12, 2019, 5:19 p.m.

The water level of Bagmati River has crossed the danger level. Flood Forecasting Section has issued an alert for more flooding in the terai region and land slides in hilly region in some place in 24 hours.

Many low land areas will likely to inundated due to the heavy rain.

The division issued warning to the people leaving in river Banks of Kathmandu Valley to take precautionary measures given the possibility of extremely heavy rain in coming 24 hours.

With the heavy monsoon rain continue to lash many parts of central and eastern region, the flood and landslide situation has worsen further. Eleven persons killed and 10 disappeared due to a torrential rain. Water level of Bagmati River has already gone up in Karmaiya of Sarlahi and Khokana of Lalitpur. Three persons including a child died in Mulpani after a boundary wall collapsed.

In Bagmati Rural Municipality one child killed after a house washed out by landslide and two persons killed in Kavre after a house buried by landslide. Similarly, one each killed in Sindhuli, Parsa, Dhading, and Ramechaap. Three are missing in Khotang. Similarly, one each missing in Morang Sunsari, Mahottari, Pachthar and Kathmandu. Thirteen people

Sankhamul water level high.jpg

66750682_834604576940748_2597084303468789760_n.jpg

66750682_834604576940748_2597084303468789760_n.jpg

Rain-In-Lalitpur-7-14-1024x768.jpg

Photo:Dessanchar

Janakpur airport.jpg

Photo:Dessanchar

Rain-In-Lalitpur-6-13-1024x768.jpg

Photo:Dessanchar

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The World Bank Provides Rs. 12 Billion To Nepal To Strengthen Fiscal Federalism
Jul 12, 2019
Newly Constructed Building Of Paropakar Maternity Hospital and Bir Hospital Inaugurated
Jul 12, 2019
France – Nepal Painting Exhibition To Be Held In Kathmandu
Jul 12, 2019
Yeti Airlines’ Aircraft Skids Off The Runway In Kathandu
Jul 12, 2019
COAS General Thapa Attended Women Peace And Security Network Meeting
Jul 12, 2019

More on Weather

Nepal Issues A Flood Warning In The Low Land Area of Province 1, 2 And 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 51 minutes ago
Widespread Rain In Many Places Of Nepal On Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 17 minutes ago
Heavy Rains Likely In Nepal, Flood Warning Issued For Plain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 27 minutes ago
Heavy Rain Forecast, Flood Alert In Six Province of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Rains To Occur Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Nepal: Flood Alert For Terai,Western And Eastern Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

The World Bank Provides Rs. 12 Billion To Nepal To Strengthen Fiscal Federalism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019
Newly Constructed Building Of Paropakar Maternity Hospital and Bir Hospital Inaugurated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019
France – Nepal Painting Exhibition To Be Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019
Yeti Airlines’ Aircraft Skids Off The Runway In Kathandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019
COAS General Thapa Attended Women Peace And Security Network Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019
Shilpa And Chhabi Settled Dispute In A Compromise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75