Eastern And Central Nepal To Receive Heavy To Moderate Rain Till Sunday

July 12, 2019, 7:27 p.m.

The Monsoon trough is now above terai of Nepal. Similarly, there is a low pressure area in eastern and central reason. This will results in very active monsoon for coming 2-3 days

The foothills of eastern and central Nepal have been observing heavy to very heavy rains for the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, the intensity has increased further and more heavy Monsoon showers are likely to lash these areas for the next two to three days. The heavy downpour has already created a flood-like situation in many parts of the state.

In the last 24 hours, from 6.30 PM Thursday to now, Simara has recorded 311.9 mm, followed by Jankapur 245.2, Dharan 155.8 Kathmandu 115.2, Okhaldhunga 101.3 Dhankuta 75.5, Taplejung 32.9, Jiri 49.1 mm and Bhairahawa 43.5

Meteorological Forecasting Division expects that the intensity to increase further as a Low-Pressure Area is over Terai. Hence, heavy to very extreme rains will be a sight in the northern districts of Bihar. While light to moderate rain is with one or two heavy spells will be seen in central and eastern Nepal.

Thereafter, light to moderate rain along with a few heavy spells might continue to be observed at many places until July 13 or July 14.

The water level is also likely to rise in the rivers like Karnali, Gandak, Bagmati, Kamala, and Kosi which in turn would lead to the inundation of many districts of Bihar.

Meteorological Analysis

July 12 Night

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Widespread rain will likely to occur at many places and chances of very heavy rainfall at some places and extremely heavy rainfall at few places.

There will be widespread rainfall across the country. There will be likely to have heavy rainfall at some places of central and eastern region. Similarly, there will be likely to see extremely heavy rainfall at some places of eastern and central hills and many places of terai.

July 13

There will be widespread rain in Eastern and Central Nepal with heavy rainfall at some places and extremely heavy rainfall in many places of hills and terrain of eastern and central Nepal at night.

July 14

The widespread rain will continue on July`14 as well with heavy rainfall in some places of eastern and central region and extremely heavy rainfall in many places of hills and terai of central and eastern region.

Photos courtesy; Dr. Sudhamshu K.C. Twitter post

