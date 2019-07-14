Floods And Landslides Kill 60 In Nepal

Nepal Police said that at least 60people have been killed and 38 have gone missing due to landslides and floods as monsoon rains lashed Nepal. The floods also injured 38.

Heavy rains since Thursday have hit 31 of Nepal’s 77 districts in the hills as well as the southern plains.

Nepal Police statement said 60 people had been killed, while 38 were missing and 38were injured as incessant rains caused landslides and triggered flash floods in rivers originating in the Himalayas.

Nepal Police rescued 1444 victims.

In the capital, Kathmandu, three members of a family were killed when the wall of their house collapsed.

Police have evacuated residents from flooded homes in rubber boats in some parts of Kathmandu where roads were flooded. Families carrying their belongings on their heads waded through waist-deep water. Nepal Army also evacuated a large number of people.

“Nepal Army has evacuated over 1000 people and rescue many more from different areas,” aid Army spokesperson Bigyan Dev Pandey.

Officials said the Koshi River in eastern Nepal, which flows into the eastern Indian state of Bihar, had risen above the danger mark.

The weather office asked residents to remain alert saying heavy rains were expected to continue through the weekend.