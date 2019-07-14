Floods And Landslides Kill 60 In Nepal

Floods And Landslides Kill 60 In Nepal

July 14, 2019, 9:39 p.m.

Nepal Police said that at least 60people have been killed and 38 have gone missing due to landslides and floods as monsoon rains lashed Nepal. The floods also injured 38.

Heavy rains since Thursday have hit 31 of Nepal’s 77 districts in the hills as well as the southern plains.

Nepal Police statement said 60 people had been killed, while 38 were missing and 38were injured as incessant rains caused landslides and triggered flash floods in rivers originating in the Himalayas.

Nepal Police rescued 1444 victims.

In the capital, Kathmandu, three members of a family were killed when the wall of their house collapsed.

Police have evacuated residents from flooded homes in rubber boats in some parts of Kathmandu where roads were flooded. Families carrying their belongings on their heads waded through waist-deep water. Nepal Army also evacuated a large number of people.

“Nepal Army has evacuated over 1000 people and rescue many more from different areas,” aid Army spokesperson Bigyan Dev Pandey.

Officials said the Koshi River in eastern Nepal, which flows into the eastern Indian state of Bihar, had risen above the danger mark.

The weather office asked residents to remain alert saying heavy rains were expected to continue through the weekend.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Army Mobilizes 8000 Rescuers In 21 Districts
Jul 14, 2019
Flooding To Worsen As More Heavy Monsoon Rains To Lash Many Parts Of Nepal
Jul 14, 2019
Kosi Barrage: All 56 Gates Open To Release Water
Jul 14, 2019
Kosi Close To Cross Danger Level In Nepal
Jul 13, 2019
33 Killed, 15 Missing And Thousands Displaced In Eastern And Central Nepal
Jul 13, 2019

More on Weather

Nepal Army Mobilizes 8000 Rescuers In 21 Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 3 minutes ago
Flooding To Worsen As More Heavy Monsoon Rains To Lash Many Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 23 minutes ago
Kosi Close To Cross Danger Level In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
33 Killed, 15 Missing And Thousands Displaced In Eastern And Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
More Flooding Rains In Central And Eastern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Water Level At Bagmati River And Its Tributaries Is Above Danger Mark By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Kosi Barrage: All 56 Gates Open To Release Water By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2019
Nepal Is Ready To Increase The Numbers Of UN Peacekeepers: COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2019
TIA Resumes Operation Following Towed The Aircraft To The Runway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019
Eastern And Central Nepal To Receive Heavy To Moderate Rain Till Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019
TIA’s Resumption of Flight Operation Uncertain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019
Bagmati River Has Crossed The Danger Level, Flood Warning For Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75