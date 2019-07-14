Nepal Army Mobilizes 8000 Rescuers In 21 Districts

Under a command of chief of Eastern Central Area Division Major General Naresh Chandra Bhatta rescued 9 members of engineering team trapped at Kamala Tapu, 200 metes of Kamala Bridge. They trapped there since 12 July.

According a press release issued by Directorate of Publica Relations and Information Nepal Army,the 11 members Nepal Army team under the command of Major General Bhatta used Nepal Army's M-I 17 helicopter to rescue them. They were rescued by the team last evening.

Nepal Army has mobilized 8000 troops 32 places of 21 districts. They are currently involved in rescue mission.