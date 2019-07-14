Nepal Army Mobilizes 8000 Rescuers In 21 Districts

Nepal Army Mobilizes 8000 Rescuers In 21 Districts

July 14, 2019, 3:56 p.m.

Under a command of chief of Eastern Central Area Division Major General Naresh Chandra Bhatta rescued 9 members of engineering team trapped at Kamala Tapu, 200 metes of Kamala Bridge. They trapped there since 12 July.

According a press release issued by Directorate of Publica Relations and Information Nepal Army,the 11 members Nepal Army team under the command of Major General Bhatta used Nepal Army's M-I 17 helicopter to rescue them. They were rescued by the team last evening.

Nepal Army has mobilized 8000 troops 32 places of 21 districts. They are currently involved in rescue mission.

Kamala river trapped.jpg

PR-169-4 (1).jpg

PR-169-3.jpg

