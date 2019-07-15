COAS General Thapa Meets Joint Vice Chief Of Staff Of U.S Armed Forces General Selva

COAS General Thapa Meets Joint Vice Chief Of Staff Of U.S Armed Forces General Selva

July 15, 2019, 12:04 p.m.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa paid a courtesy call on Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of US Armed Forces General Paul J. Selva at Department of Defense Office in Washington DC. They discussed the matter of bilateral and mutual interests.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army Public Relations and Information Directorate, COAS General Thapa and General Paul J. Selva also discussed the issue of bilateral cooperation.

COAS General Thapa is returning home tomorrow after completing his formal visit.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Flood 2019: 67 Died, 1446 Rescued
Jul 15, 2019
Kulekhani Reservoir Is Close To Overflow
Jul 15, 2019
Son Of Venezuelan Leader Nicolas Maduro In Nepal To Build Solidarity With Ruling Nepal Communist Party
Jul 15, 2019
More Flooding Rains To Lash Eastern And Central Terai
Jul 15, 2019
Ambassador Pyakuryal Resigns From Post
Jul 15, 2019

More on News

Son Of Venezuelan Leader Nicolas Maduro In Nepal To Build Solidarity With Ruling Nepal Communist Party By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
Ambassador Pyakuryal Resigns From Post By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
Nepal Is Ready To Increase The Numbers Of UN Peacekeepers: COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
The World Bank Provides Rs. 12 Billion To Nepal To Strengthen Fiscal Federalism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
COAS General Thapa Attended Women Peace And Security Network Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Supreme Court Issues Stay Order To Halt Testing Of Vegetables and Fruits By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Flood 2019: 67 Died, 1446 Rescued By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2019
Kulekhani Reservoir Is Close To Overflow By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2019
More Flooding Rains To Lash Eastern And Central Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2019
NIBL’s Support To Nepal Police’s Women's Basketball Team By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2019
England Win Cricket World Cup Defeating New Zealand In Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2019
Floods And Landslides Kill 60 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75