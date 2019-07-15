COAS General Thapa Meets Joint Vice Chief Of Staff Of U.S Armed Forces General Selva

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa paid a courtesy call on Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of US Armed Forces General Paul J. Selva at Department of Defense Office in Washington DC. They discussed the matter of bilateral and mutual interests.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army Public Relations and Information Directorate, COAS General Thapa and General Paul J. Selva also discussed the issue of bilateral cooperation.

COAS General Thapa is returning home tomorrow after completing his formal visit.