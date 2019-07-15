NIBL’s Support To Nepal Police’s Women's Basketball Team

NIBL’s Support To Nepal Police’s Women's Basketball Team

July 15, 2019, 7:54 a.m.

Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. Jyoti Prakash Pandey handed over a chequ of Rs.1.8 million to women’s basketball team of Nepal Police. This would support the team’s overall management of sport facilities, logistics, equipment etc.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL), NIBL will continue to support various sports events that promote active and healthy lifestyle and enhance cohesive participation of women and youth in the community by inculcating values like discipline, teamwork and fair play.

As part of its ongoing CSR initiative to support varioussporting activities that promote participation of local and national communities, NIBL extended a financial assistance on Rs. 18 lakhs to the women’s basketball team of Nepal Police Sports Council.

NIBL has been catering its customer from 80 branches,115 Atms,14 extension counter,10 revenue collection counter and 51 branchless banking counters.

The bank has also won“Nepal’s best bank” award from Euromoney Awards for Excellence -2018. It is the only bank in the country to have received the “Bank of the Year Award” five times from Financial Times Group’s The Banker, a UK based Bank magazine and has received a credit rating [ICRANP-IR] A+ from ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal).

_NPA6979.JPG

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

More Flooding Rains To Lash Eastern And Central Terai
Jul 15, 2019
Ambassador Pyakuryal Resigns From Post
Jul 15, 2019
England Win Cricket World Cup Defeating New Zealand In Final
Jul 15, 2019
Floods And Landslides Kill 60 In Nepal
Jul 14, 2019
Nepal Army Mobilizes 8000 Rescuers In 21 Districts
Jul 14, 2019

More on Economy

Everest Bank Conducts Financial Literacy Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 20 hours ago
Himalayan Bank Ltd and Citizen Investment Trust Sign Agreement For Online Loan Payment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 21 hours ago
Khalti And Mukti Bikas Bank Sign Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 23 hours ago
Global IME, Janata Bank Singns MoU For Merger By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Khalti Wins United Nations Fintech Innovation Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepal Data Literacy Program Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

More Flooding Rains To Lash Eastern And Central Terai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2019
Ambassador Pyakuryal Resigns From Post By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2019
England Win Cricket World Cup Defeating New Zealand In Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2019
Floods And Landslides Kill 60 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2019
Nepal Army Mobilizes 8000 Rescuers In 21 Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2019
Flooding To Worsen As More Heavy Monsoon Rains To Lash Many Parts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75