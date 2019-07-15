NIBL’s Support To Nepal Police’s Women's Basketball Team

Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. Jyoti Prakash Pandey handed over a chequ of Rs.1.8 million to women’s basketball team of Nepal Police. This would support the team’s overall management of sport facilities, logistics, equipment etc.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL), NIBL will continue to support various sports events that promote active and healthy lifestyle and enhance cohesive participation of women and youth in the community by inculcating values like discipline, teamwork and fair play.

As part of its ongoing CSR initiative to support varioussporting activities that promote participation of local and national communities, NIBL extended a financial assistance on Rs. 18 lakhs to the women’s basketball team of Nepal Police Sports Council.

NIBL has been catering its customer from 80 branches,115 Atms,14 extension counter,10 revenue collection counter and 51 branchless banking counters.

The bank has also won“Nepal’s best bank” award from Euromoney Awards for Excellence -2018. It is the only bank in the country to have received the “Bank of the Year Award” five times from Financial Times Group’s The Banker, a UK based Bank magazine and has received a credit rating [ICRANP-IR] A+ from ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal).