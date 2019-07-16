COAS General Thapa Returns Completing A Week-Long Visit To United Nations

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa returned following completion his week-long official visit to United Nations and U.S. Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Sarad Kumar Giri welcomed COAS General Thapa at Tribhuwan International Airport upon his arrival.

During his official visit to UN and U.S, COAS General Thapa attended high level meetings and meet high officials of United Nations. During his visit to U.S. COAS Thapa also paid a courtesy call on Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of US Armed Forces General Paul J. Selva at Department of Defense Office in Washington D.C.

COAS General Thapa also informed that Nepal Army is ready to increase its numbers of Peace Keeping Mission as par the policy of Nepal Government addressed Chiefs of Defense Conference (CHOD).