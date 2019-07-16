Heavy Rainfall Likely At One Or Two Places, Flood To Recedes In Terai

Heavy Rainfall Likely At One Or Two Places, Flood To Recedes In Terai

July 16, 2019, 9:25 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Rain to occur at some places in the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the country.

According to Skymet Weather the seasonal Trough is shifting towards South; therefore, rain activities will now reduce over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. However, good rains might continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, parts of Assam for another 24 hours.

Presently, a Cyclonic Circulation is over Punjab and a Trough is extending from this system to East India across Indo-Gangetic plains. As trough is shifting to South, the rain will likely to reduce in Nepal’s Southern Plain.

