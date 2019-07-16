Nepal Army Rescued 723 People From Flood Affected Areas (Photo Feature)

July 16, 2019, 9:26 a.m.

Nepal Army has mobilized 15000 forces to launch to rescue operation in various places of 26 districts across the country. Nepal Army’s rescue team has already saved the life of 723 people and placed another 186 persons in safe place.

Nepal Army continues to launch search mission to find out missing in the flood. Nepal Army also mobilized its forces to resume the road lie Dakchin Kali Sisneri Kulekhni, Syaphrubest- Rasuwagadhi, Besisahar and Chare and Beni Jomsom. Nepal Army has also constructed embankments in 14 places and removed landslides in 7 places.

Nepal Army has already started the distribution of relief material in Siraha and Rautahat districts. Nepal Army has also placed four of its helicopter including two MI 17, Agusta and Becquerel in Kathmandu and one MI 17 in Janakpur Standby. Despite bad weathers, NA helicopters were used to rescue stranded people and it will continue.

Nepal Army personal deployed in Kulekhani also helped to prevent a major damage in the head following overflowing of the water in Kulekhani reservoir.

Nepal Army rescue operation.jpg

Nepal army building shelter.jpg

nepal army in embankment.jpg

Nepal Army rescue 3.jpg

Nepal Army rescue mission.jpg

Nepal Army food 1.jpg

Nepal Army flood 2.jpg

photo Courtesy: Public Relations and Information Directorate, Nepal Army

