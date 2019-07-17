Kathmandu Valley's Air Pollution Is Getting Worse

Kathmandu Valley's Air Pollution Is Getting Worse

July 17, 2019, 12:06 p.m.

Experts said that Kathmandu Valley needs multi-stake holders approach to address the worsening air pollution. Expressing their views on Sharing Outcomes on listening and mapping of point of sources of air pollution in Kathmandu Valley, local level level leaders and experts agree to work jointly.

Organized by International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) in collaboration with Clean Energy Nepal (CEN) local representative and bureaucrat shared their views and experiences.

The objective of this research was to list and map air pollution source, sensitize the local government bodies, plan and policies technologies development.

Bhupesh Adhikari from ICIMOD had introductory session about this project and Dr. Adhikari said this is small approach from the outcome of Mayors meet organized on 2018 October.

IMG_20190716_155054 (1).jpg

During Sharing outcomes of the research, Mangaleswori Dhonju (Program coordinator from CEN) added this research was carried out in 71 wards of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur in which total 1824 industries were observed during the survey out of that number 140 industries were from Bhaktapur, 397 from Lalitpur, 447 from Kathmandu. As compared to Kathmandu and Lalitpur cottage industries are more in numbers at Bhaktapur whereas the small scale industries at Lalitpur and followed by Large scale industry at Kathmandu. The study also found that 49% of the ward member were unaware about the environmental pollution.

The floor was opened for the discussion where must of the participants emphasizes on necessity of awareness ,technology and technical knowledge to make the voice of Local representatives heard and Louder to the concerned authority

