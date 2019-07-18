Trough Line Shifted To Southwards From Nepal, Rainfall At One Or Two Places

Trough Line Shifted To Southwards From Nepal, Rainfall At One Or Two Places

July 18, 2019, 8:31 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts that rain is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the eastern and central regions.

As of now, no significant weather system is prevailing over Nepal. The Trough line which was along the foothills of Nepal has now shifted southwards. In the last 24-48 hours, rain activities have significantly dropped from normal.

As per the Flood Forecasting Division, the water level in all the major rivers are is receding. As per the experts, now the rain activity will be majorly scanty over the parts of Nepal during the next two to three days. According to experts, good rains is expected over Nepal around July 22.

