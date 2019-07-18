Truckers On Strike All Over Nepal

July 18, 2019, 3:24 p.m.

Demanding to withdraw Internet-based Vehicle and Consignment Tracking System (VCTS) , transportation entrepreneurs call an indefinite strike all over Nepal asking their colleagues to park truck at garage and parking areas. They demanded that the system needs more preparation to make effective.

Minister for Finance, Yuba Raj Khatiwada inaugurated the modern system on Wednesday. Under this system, all transportation companies, importers or entrepreneurs should have to make entry of their goods and consignments in a centralized website before transportation of goods from one destination to another inside the country.

The protesting transporters have parked their trucks at different parts of the country, unless the authorities get rid of the system for trucks. Due to strike, the revenue collections in country's major customs point drop drastically.

According to custom officials in Bhairawa, Indian transporters have also stopped sending their consignments to Nepal.

Transport entrepreneurs said that they will not send their trucks to road till the government withdraw mandatory registration in VAT and VCTS. Senior vice president of Nepal Truck Transport Entrepreneur Association Lok Raj Pokharel said that the implementation of these two systems will completely ruin their business making it impossible t operate.

He said that there need to more home for he implementation of this program.

"We have shut down order and and our shop because of government policies," said Kamal Ghimire Chairperson of Rupandehi Transport Association.

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

