Himalaya Airlines, a private international carrier of Nepal, starting a flight Kathmandu - Dhaka - Kathmandu as their 6th destination (effect from 22 July 2019). Airline will operate flights 03 times a week (Mon, Wed and Sat).

Vice President Administration at Himalaya Airlines Vijay Shrestha today informed Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal Mashfee Binte Shams at her office.

He also handed over replica of Himalayan Airlines to ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams..

Photo courtesy: Embassy of Bangladesh