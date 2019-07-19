Partly To General Cloudy heavy Rain To Occur Some Places In Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Rain is likely to occur at some places in the country and chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the eastern and central regions.

Skymetweather.com says the Northern Limit of Monsoon is now passing through Barmer, Jodhpur, Churu, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar. A Circulation is over Central Pakistan and adjoining West Rajasthan.

A Trough from this system is extending up to Northwest Bay where another Circulation is seen. Another Trough is going through parts of South Haryana, South Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal.

A feeble Western Disturbance is over Afghanistan and adjoining North Pakistan. An off-shore Trough is extending from South Maharashtra to North Kerala.

Subdued Monsoon conditions were witnessed over Southwest Uttar Pradesh, Northeast India, parts of Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Telangana, interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and parts of Tamil Nadu along with West Rajasthan and Gujarat.