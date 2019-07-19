Shilpa Pokharel To Fight Against Domestic Violence

Shilpa Pokharel To Fight Against Domestic Violence

July 19, 2019, 11:22 a.m.

Nepali film actress Shilpa Pokharel said that she does not fear to speak violence committed against by husband. " As a celebrity, I am able to speak the bitter reality of life. However, there are hundreds of women who live in silent," said actress Pokharel, who filed a divorce against her husband and film producer Chhabi Raj Ojha.

Speaking to a leading Nayapatrika Daily actress Pokharel said that she registered the case at police station after her husband cross the limit. "We have law but there are many whose voices are still suppressed." I spoke openly against the domestic violence committed against women."

Shilpa Pokharel.jpg

Pokharel also complained that no film actress and actress back me. I am really shocked to say why no body is speaking against domestic violence. I came to public as a victim. No body talks it. Even media persons were concerned about wound in my hear rather than my physical abuse," Pokhrel told to Nayapatrika. "I spoke against domestic violence but Chabi Ojha is reacting as if he has blamed for."

Pokharel said that she married with 55 years old man because he treated her like twenty-twenty five in beginning. He helped me début in new film but he himself proposed my for the film.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Is Not A Big Brother Of Nepal: Former Prime Minister Nepal
Jul 19, 2019
177 Nepali UN Peacekeepers Receive UN Medal
Jul 19, 2019
KOICA-KAAN Organised Knowledge Sharing Workshop
Jul 19, 2019
Partly To General Cloudy heavy Rain To Occur Some Places In Nepal
Jul 19, 2019
Government To Provide Rs.3 Billion To Sajha Yatayat To Purchase 300 Electric Buses
Jul 19, 2019

More on Entertainment

Two Day Namaste Mehandi Convention 2018 Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Shilpa And Chhabi Settled Dispute In A Compromise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
IFFA Brings Bollywood Celebrities Helping To Promote Tourism Industry In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
"IIFA Has Not Announced Nepal As The Country Of Hosting Its 20th Edition" By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Pritam Acharya Receives Heroic Welcome By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
Pritam Acharya and Aaush KC Reach Show Outstanding Performance At Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Final Round By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

The 60 MW Upper Trishuli-3A and 37 MW Upper Trishuli 3B: Lest We Forget! By Shanta Bahadur Pun Jul 19, 2019
Society 5.0 By Deepak Raj Joshi Jul 19, 2019
Environmental Assessment: Mitigating the Adverse Impacts By Batu Uprety Jul 19, 2019
Flooding And Political Economy By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Jul 19, 2019
India Is Not A Big Brother Of Nepal: Former Prime Minister Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2019
177 Nepali UN Peacekeepers Receive UN Medal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75