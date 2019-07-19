U.S. Embassy Hosts The Nepal-U.S. Alumni Network (NUSAN) Regional Connectivity Symposium

U.S. Embassy Hosts The Nepal-U.S. Alumni Network (NUSAN) Regional Connectivity Symposium

July 19, 2019, 7:54 p.m.

The U.S. Embassy, in partnership with the Nepal-US Alumni Network (NUSAN), organized a half-day Regional Connectivity Symposium on July 19. The event welcomed more than 120 attendees, including U.S. government exchange program alumni, government officials, students, and journalists.

Ambassador Randy W. Berry spoke at the opening ceremony, sharing that “the U.S. Embassy sponsors events like these not to dictate the discussion, but to encourage a free exchange of ideas and building of relationships that—we hope—will culminate in feasible and indigenously generated solutions to the challenges Nepal faces, both now and in the future.”

Presenters spoke about a variety of topics, including the development of data protection and privacy frameworks and how Nepal’s unique location creates a geographical advantage for tourism and hydropower development. The event helped identify policies and strategies that strengthen Nepal’s position as a self-reliant, independent, and resilient partner to its regional neighbors and beyond.

According to a press release issued by the U S. Embassy in Nepal, this event is the 4th in a series of programs the U.S. Embassy and NUSAN have partnered on over the past year and NUSAN has previously hosted seminars on the topics of Transparency and Accountability, Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience, and Women in Entrepreneurship.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Top 5 Finalists Announced For ICT Award 2019: Online And SMS Voting begin
Jul 19, 2019
Himalaya Airlines To Fly Dhaka From July 22
Jul 19, 2019
12 Rescued Nepalese Women Say They Were Happy In Kenya
Jul 19, 2019
India Is Not A Big Brother Of Nepal: Former Prime Minister Nepal
Jul 19, 2019
177 Nepali UN Peacekeepers Receive UN Medal
Jul 19, 2019

More on News

Top 5 Finalists Announced For ICT Award 2019: Online And SMS Voting begin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
12 Rescued Nepalese Women Say They Were Happy In Kenya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
India Is Not A Big Brother Of Nepal: Former Prime Minister Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 10 minutes ago
177 Nepali UN Peacekeepers Receive UN Medal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 50 minutes ago
KOICA-KAAN Organised Knowledge Sharing Workshop By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 8 minutes ago
Government To Provide Rs.3 Billion To Sajha Yatayat To Purchase 300 Electric Buses By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 9 minutes ago

The Latest

Himalaya Airlines To Fly Dhaka From July 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2019
Monsoon Floods Create Havoc By Keshab Poudel Jul 19, 2019
Sexual Violence Is One Of The Most Heinous Crimes By A Correspondent Jul 19, 2019
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rewriting Genetic Codes and Defying Death: Will This be Humanity’s Pinnacle or Nadir? By Dr. Omkar Shrestha Jul 19, 2019
The 60 MW Upper Trishuli-3A and 37 MW Upper Trishuli 3B: Lest We Forget! By Shanta Bahadur Pun Jul 19, 2019
Society 5.0 By Deepak Raj Joshi Jul 19, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75