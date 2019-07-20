Himalayan Bank Ltd Supports Teach For Nepal

Himalayan Bank Ltd Supports Teach For Nepal

July 20, 2019, 9:29 p.m.

Himalayan Bank Ltd, under its Corporate Social Responsibility, has provided Rs.500,000 to Teach for Nepal. The donation will be used to provide quality education to the students studying in community school of rural Nepal.

Chief Executive Officer of Himalayan Bank Ashoke Sumsher Rana handed over the money to CEO of Tech for Nepal Shisir Khanal amid a function. The fund will be used to send volunteer teachers.

Under the programs of Teach for Nepal,270 volunteers have been teaching in 67 community schools of 6 districts reaching to more than 30000 students.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indira Bhattarai’ s Teej Music Video Released
Jul 20, 2019
Narayani River Will Have Cruise Service By September
Jul 20, 2019
Tiger's "Bed N Breakfast" In Assam Home
Jul 20, 2019
Apollo's 50th Anniversary Observed
Jul 20, 2019
National Conference To Be Held On Rain Water Harvesting
Jul 20, 2019

More on Economy

Truckers On Strike All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
PAN Mandatory Provision To Restrict Indian Workers In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. Acquires Jebil's Finance Ltd. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
NIBL’s Support To Nepal Police’s Women's Basketball Team By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago
Everest Bank Conducts Financial Literacy Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Himalayan Bank Ltd and Citizen Investment Trust Sign Agreement For Online Loan Payment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Indira Bhattarai’ s Teej Music Video Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2019
Narayani River Will Have Cruise Service By September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2019
Tiger's "Bed N Breakfast" In Assam Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2019
Apollo's 50th Anniversary Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2019
National Conference To Be Held On Rain Water Harvesting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 20, 2019
NEPAL-INDIA Irritations In Relations By A Correspondent Jul 20, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75