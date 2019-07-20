Himalayan Bank Ltd Supports Teach For Nepal

Himalayan Bank Ltd, under its Corporate Social Responsibility, has provided Rs.500,000 to Teach for Nepal. The donation will be used to provide quality education to the students studying in community school of rural Nepal.

Chief Executive Officer of Himalayan Bank Ashoke Sumsher Rana handed over the money to CEO of Tech for Nepal Shisir Khanal amid a function. The fund will be used to send volunteer teachers.

Under the programs of Teach for Nepal,270 volunteers have been teaching in 67 community schools of 6 districts reaching to more than 30000 students.