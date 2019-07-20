Indira Bhattarai’ s Teej Music Video Released

July 20, 2019, 9:07 p.m.

The new Teej Song and music video Nachau Mitini by popular singer Indira Bhattarai was released. She has released her music video one and half month before Teej Festival.

Written by senior lyricist Dinesh Adhikari and music composed by Santosh Shrestha, the Teej Special music video by Bhattarai has original and special for Nepalese context.

Indira Bhattarai Teej Song (8).JPG

Bhattari has said that she has made hard efforts to make the music video different and original than available in the market. Having working in this sector for fifteen years, Bhattarai has expressed the hope that people will love it.

Lyricist Dinesh Adhikari said that Nepalese music is marching to different paths arguing that there need to have a change in its originality.

Directed by Samjhana Budhathoki, Choreography by Bhagiratha Gaha,Samjhana Budhathoki, Nitu Koirala, Sadikchya Rawat and Arohi Bhattarai have performed as a dancer. Music composition by Sudip Sagr, photography by Raju KC and directed by Bishnu Sharma, the video is produced by Indira Music and Entertainment.

Indira Bhattarai Teej Song (2).JPG

