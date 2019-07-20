National Conference To Be Held On Rain Water Harvesting

July 20, 2019, 3:51 p.m.

Department of Drinking Water and Sewerage Management Department and Smart WASH Solution are jointly organizing two days National Level Conference on Rainwater Harvesting for Livelihood, Community and Ecosystem Resilience on 27 and 28 July in Kathmandu.

Along with Nepalese experts, experts from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Korea area taking part in the two day conference. Twenty five papers will be presented in the conference.

Addressing the press meet, former minister and adviser of Smart WASH Ganesh Shaha said that urged the consumers to harvest rainwater which is coming free of cost. He said that the rain water harvesting is pre-requisite for industries, agriculture and people living in the urban areas given the scarcity of water.

From the chair chairman of Smart Wash Solution Ramdeep Sha highlighted the importance of the rain water harvesting. Addressing the program, Deputy Director General of the Department Umakanta Dawadi said that the department is considering developing water storage projects for drinking water.

