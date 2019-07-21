Major General Chowdhury Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa

Major General Chowdhury Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa

July 21, 2019, 9:02 p.m.

Head of Bangladesh National Defense College (NDC) Major General Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury has paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa at Nepal Army Headquarter.

During the meeting, Major General Chowdhury and COAS General Thapa discussed the matter of mutual interest. Major General Chowdhury is visiting Nepal leading 27 member military delegation.

During their visit at Nepal Army Headquarter, they were briefed about Nepal Army’s various functions.

The delegation also paid a courtesy call on prime minister and defense minister.

