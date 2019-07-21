Moist Winds From The Bay Of Bengal Likely To Bring Rain In Some Parts Of Nepal

Although axis of Monsoon Trough is not South of Nepal, there will likely to see rain in some places due to incursion of moist winds from the Bay of Bengal and presence of Western Disturbance over Tibet. According to forecasting of Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country and rain to occur at some places in the country.

Due to incursion of moist winds from the Bay of Bengal and presence of Western Disturbance over Tibet, moderate to heavy rains is a possibility over Sub-Himalayan and Nepal.