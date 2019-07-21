Moist Winds From The Bay Of Bengal Likely To Bring Rain In Some Parts Of Nepal

Moist Winds From The Bay Of Bengal Likely To Bring Rain In Some Parts Of Nepal

July 21, 2019, 7:29 a.m.

Although axis of Monsoon Trough is not South of Nepal, there will likely to see rain in some places due to incursion of moist winds from the Bay of Bengal and presence of Western Disturbance over Tibet. According to forecasting of Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country and rain to occur at some places in the country.

Due to incursion of moist winds from the Bay of Bengal and presence of Western Disturbance over Tibet, moderate to heavy rains is a possibility over Sub-Himalayan and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIJSC Demands All Details Of Guthi
Jul 21, 2019
NHRC To Organize International Conference On Migrant Workers
Jul 21, 2019
Himalayan Bank Ltd Supports Teach For Nepal
Jul 20, 2019
Indira Bhattarai’ s Teej Music Video Released
Jul 20, 2019
Narayani River Will Have Cruise Service By September
Jul 20, 2019

More on Weather

Heavy Rain Likely To Occur In Many Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Partly To General Cloudy heavy Rain To Occur Some Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Water Water Every Where … (Photo Feature of Rautahat) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Trough Line Shifted To Southwards From Nepal, Rainfall At One Or Two Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims A Priority: Home Minister Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Monsoon Les Active Across Nepal, Possibility Of Heavy Rain In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

NIJSC Demands All Details Of Guthi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2019
NHRC To Organize International Conference On Migrant Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2019
The End? By Abijit Sharma Jul 21, 2019
Book A Testimony Of Development By Keshab Poudel Jul 21, 2019
NEPAL RUSSIA RELATIONS Healthy Note By A Correspondent Jul 21, 2019
PESTICIDE POLITICS Proxy War By Keshab Poudel Jul 21, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75