NHRC To Organize International Conference On Migrant Workers

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to organize an International Conference For Migrant Workers aiming to protect their rights and welfare. The commission is holding the international conference when the human rights situation of Nepalese migrant workers is in a very grim situation.

According to the commission, the objective of conference is to bring improvement in the condition. The conference will be held on November 12-14. Chairperson of the commission Anup Raj Sharma said that the conference will discuss wider right issue of the migrant workers.

Sharma also said that there are 3.5 migrant workers are working in different countries with over 4 million in India. Sharma also said that the commission is expecting the participation of 25 chair and members of human rights commission of 30 countries. There will be participation of over 90 delegates including human rights groups, migrant organization and international organization dealing with migration issue.

The commission is focusing representatives from Gulf countries. Chairperson Sharma said that they will invite the representatives from the country which employee 50,000 Nepalese workers.

Photo Deshsanchar