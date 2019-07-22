Lord Shiva’s Month Begins Today

Thousands of devotees particularly women thronged to different Siva Temple across Nepal with the slogan of Bol Bom. It is during this month that saffron-attire clad kanwars walk barefoot with pitches of Ganga water on their shoulders and offer it to Shivalinga.

The Hindu holy month of Shravan begins on Wednesday, i.e. July 17, 2019. The month-long celebration will begin as devotees would head to temples to offer their prayers. Amid the chantings of shlokas and mantras, devotees will seek Almighty's blessings for a better life, good health and last but not the least, moksha (salvation).

During this period, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are prayed with full fervour and gusto. The devotees of Bhole Baba immerse themselves in the bhakti of the Lord seeking their blessings.

The pious month falls during July-August, as per Gregorian calendar and is considered to be extremely auspicious where devotees pray to Lord Shiva and his consort Mata Parvati.

The first Monday of Sawan, which happens to be today (July 17), holds greater significance for devotees, who even observe fast (vrat) during this period and perform puja. Some even visit Lord Shiva temples in the morning after taking bath and bow down to the almighty.

According to Drikpanchang.com, here's a complete calendar of Sawan Mondays with Somwar vrat date for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand. In the North, Purnimant Lunar Calendar is followed.

Mondays, specifically are dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fast and visit temples to offer milk, water, and bilva leaves to the almighty. A number of devotees (both married and unmarried women) initiate their 16 Somvar vrat on the first Monday of the Shravan month.

Devotees chant the Shiva Moola Mantra and other shlokas dedicated to Lord Shiva. Chanting the Shiva Moola Mantra can help devotees attain bliss, peace and tranquillity. Visit Lord Shiva’s temple, offer milk, water and Bilva (Bael leaves) to the Shiva Linga.

"Om Namah Shivaya" (Meaning: I bow to you O Supreme Lord, the one who exists in my consciousness.)

The Sawan Shivratri falls on July 30, 2019.

Lord Shiva, who is a part of the powerful trinity (the others being Brahma - The Creator and Vishnu -The Preserver), is also known as the Destroyer. However, the destructive powers attributed to him is not the physical destruction of life on earth but the elimination of the vices human's nurture like greed, lust, anger, pride etc.

