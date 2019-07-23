An Australian Arrested On Charges Of Sexually Misusing Children In Pokhara

July 23, 2019, 9:27 p.m.

An Australian citizen was arrested by Nepal Policy on the charges of sexually abusing children in Pokhara Metropolitan City on Tuesday. Central Investigation Bureau has arrested sixty three years old Thomas Alfred from his residence and rescued two 14-year-old boys from his rented room in the Lake City.

The suspect, Thomas Alfred, has been living in Pokhara for the past three years on work permit visa. He is a paragliding pilot, according to police.

Deshsanchar reports that police have not revealed the identities of the minors and place of arrest for privacy reason

