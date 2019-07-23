Mostly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Nepal Likely Rain

Mostly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Nepal Likely Rain

July 23, 2019, 7:12 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division says that there are generally to mostly cloudy in the eastern and central regions and generally cloudy in the western region. Rain/Thundershower to occur at many places of the eastern and central regions and at some places of the western region , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the eastern and central terai regions and at one or two places western region.

According to skymetweather, a Cyclonic Circulation is over Bihar; hence rains will now increase over Bihar and foothills of East Uttar Pradesh which will be light to moderate in nature with one or two heavy spells in between.

Also, good rains are expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and parts of Assam.

