More Monsoon Rain In All Over Nepal

Meteorological Forecasting Division says that Axis of Monsoon Trough is near to Nepal’s border, there will be likely to see active monsoon. According to Division, there will be possibility to heavy rainfall in some place till Friday.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Rain to occur at many places in the country and chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the country.

According to Skymetweather, a Cyclonic Circulation is over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar and the axis of Monsoon Trough is also running from Punjab to Northeast India across this Cyclonic Circulation. Therefore, we expect moderate to heavy rains over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, parts of Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Assam