T-20 World Cup Cricket Nepal Defeats Malaysia With Malla's Half Century

Nepal defeats Malaysia in the Asian region qualifying match for the ICC T20 World Cup. Nepal secured easy victory today defeating Malaysia by seven wickets. Malaysia was all out in 83 runs.

Following batting, Nepal scored the required run in eight over. Due to rain, the match was reduced to 9 over game. From Nepali side, Gyanendra Malla, who played as a captain in absence of captain Paras Khadka, scored 50 runs. He scored half century in 21 balls with five hours and three six. Binod Bhandary scored 13 with not out and Pradip Air 12.

Batting first, Malaysia scored 83 runs in seven over. Nepal has lost the first match with Qatar in four wickets. After the victory in the match, Nepal's chances of qualifying remain.

This group includes Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore and Nepal. The winner of the group will be qualified for world qualifying round.