Three Foreigners Arrested Over Religious Conversion Accusations In Nepal

Three people, including two Japanese national and one Korean, were arrested in Pokhara Today. They accused of converting others to Christianity in Pokhara. Those include Raiko Sekiya (37) and Jayaro Sekiya 37.

Police arrested them when they were found in religious conversion in Ratnachwok. Police also arrested South Korean Cho Yosang, 73.

According to district police office, they were taken to court to extend remind for week.

Police is preparing a case on charges for allegedly committing act of religious conversion by preaching to different people, prohibited by the Article 26 (3) of the 2015 Nepalese Constitution.

The article states that no person shall convert a person of one religion to another religion or conduct acts that may jeopardize other's religion.

According to a news published in Deshsanchar, police also said that they have recovered Bible handbooks from the rooms.