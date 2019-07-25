Floods Continue To Create Havoc Chitwan, Banke And Bardia

With monsoon active in Nepal on Tuesday and Wendesday, different parts of Nepal received heavy rainfall causing disruption of road across the country due to swollen rivers and landslides.

In Chitwan, the Madi-Thori postal highway has been disrupted due to the increased level of water in most of the rivulets that lie along the road.

Chief of the Madi Area Police Office, Inspector Yubaraj Timilsina said the Magai, Bagai, Ratane, Ghangar and other streams have become swollen after overnight rain. The road has been disrupted since the morning today due to this.

The level of water in West Rapti and Babai in west and Kanakai in Ease crossed the dangers mark yesterday.

The local Riukhola has burst its banks, increasing threats of flooding in settlements close to the river.

Similarly, the road from Hetauda to Raigaon of Dharan has been obstructed due to landslide triggered by incessant rain since Tuesday. Transport in the eastern parts of Makawanpur has been halted due to this. A landslide at Shreepur, Bakaiya5 has blocked the highway leading to Chhhatiwan, Phaparbari and Raigaon.

Meanwhile, nine houses have been inundated by floodwater at Baniyatol and Shantinagar of Hetauda Sub-metropolitan City-5 following the incessant rain. The flooded Gordoikhola river breached its bank and entered the settlements, the Makwanur Police stated.

Similarly, a truck was swept away by the flooded Karrakhola river at Hatiya of Hetauda-17. The truck was swept away and covered by sand and mud. However, there was no casualty.

In Palpa, risk of landslide has greatly increased at Phoksingkot of Rambha rural municipality-2 in Palpa district due to incessant rain. This risk exists at several places in the area. A landslide has occurred at Lambhar area of Ranibas after a bulldozer was pressed into service for widening the rural road.

The Phoksingkot-Tansen road is disrupted since two weeks due to mudslide and flooding at several places along the road. A shortage of food and supplies has occurred in the area due to the halt in transport.

According to The Rising Nepal daily, in Saptari, a 34-year-old man has gone missing after he was swept away by the Khandokhola river at Rupani rural municipality-1 in Saptari district today. The victim is Nasir Miya. He was swept away while trying to fish out logs brought by the swollen river.