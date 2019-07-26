Bottlers Nepal Limited once again bagged Best-Presented Annual Report Award 2018

The Institutes of Chartered Accountants of Nepal (ICAN) honored Coca-Cola in Nepal’s bottling partner Bottlers Nepal Limited with runner up award for “Best-Presented Annual Report Award 2018”. This prestigious recognition was provided for excellence in presentation of its annual report 2018 in general sector.

The award was presented by Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada to Sumit Goyal, Country Finance Manager, Bottlers Nepal limited and Ashok Mandal, Finance Controller, Bottlers Nepal Limited on 23rd July, 2019 at a function held by ICAN at Hotel Radisson. Bottlers Nepal Limited has continuously been receiving “Best-Presented Annual Report Award” for the last four years. Bottlers Nepal Limited was awarded 2nd Runner Up, 1st Runner Up and Winner on 2015, 2016and 2017 respectively. Maintaining the legacy, Bottlers Nepal Limited remains committed to maintaining transparency in their actions and adhere highly to corporate governance practices.

Speaking about the award Sumit Goyal, Country Finance Manager, Bottlers Nepal Limited said, “We are extremely delighted to receive such a prestigious award. I am thankful to the team for their relentless efforts and dedication, which has led to Bottlers Nepal being recognized yet again. We take humble pride in this recognition ICAN has bestowed on us, encouraging to excel further in corporate governance.”