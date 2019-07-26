Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places

As Axis of Monsoon Trough is south of Nepal, monsoon is less active in Nepal. According Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places in the country.

The division also predicts the chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the hilly regions.

According to meteorologists at Skymet, the rain intensity would decrease marginally but many parts will see good rains on July 26. During this period the hills of Nepal will also see heavy rains. This might once again lead to rise in water levels. Since this time the rain episode is not likely to last for a long period, therefore severe flood-like situation seems to be ruled out.